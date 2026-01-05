AUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, AUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. AUSD has a market capitalization of $203.33 million and $32.19 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,740.60 or 0.99654984 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,406.16 or 1.00071908 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AUSD

AUSD’s launch date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 203,402,936 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 203,402,936.127272. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99979126 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $31,606,092.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.