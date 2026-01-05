Bybit Staked SOL Price Tops $152.65 on Major Exchanges (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Bybit Staked SOL has a market cap of $92.50 million and $370.86 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $152.65 or 0.00164030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bybit Staked SOL has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,740.60 or 0.99654984 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,406.16 or 1.00071908 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bybit Staked SOL

Bybit Staked SOL launched on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,599,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3. The official website for Bybit Staked SOL is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,594,680.02023335. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 152.54034597 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $370,021.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

