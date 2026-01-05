TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

TFII stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,451 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 0.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

