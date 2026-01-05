Analysts Set Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $181.33

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $121.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 34.65%.The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 186,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Featured Articles

