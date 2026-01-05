Brokerages Set Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $172.60

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.7273.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $176.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

NYSE:NUE opened at $169.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.89, for a total value of $939,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,690,889.79. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,634 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

