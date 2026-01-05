Contrasting Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) & C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Firstgroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Firstgroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Firstgroup and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstgroup 0 0 1 0 3.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 8 16 1 2.65

Profitability

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $149.48, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Firstgroup.

This table compares Firstgroup and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstgroup N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.64% 34.77% 11.71%

Volatility and Risk

Firstgroup has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Firstgroup pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firstgroup and C.H. Robinson Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstgroup $6.46 billion 0.21 $162.68 million N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.72 billion 1.09 $465.69 million $4.93 33.21

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Firstgroup.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Firstgroup on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

