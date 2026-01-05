Financial Review: Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) versus Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Rockwell Automation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 5.36 $869.00 million $7.66 52.00

Analyst Ratings

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Remote Dynamics and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation 0 7 10 2 2.74

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $403.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Rockwell Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Risk and Volatility

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 10.42% 32.69% 10.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Remote Dynamics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

