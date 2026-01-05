Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.1250.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chegg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Chegg has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc (NYSE: CHGG) is a leading education technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Originally founded in 2005, Chegg has evolved from a textbook rental service into a comprehensive digital learning platform. Its suite of subscription-based offerings addresses a wide range of academic needs, catering primarily to high school and college students seeking homework help, study resources, and career guidance.

The company’s core services include Chegg Study, which provides step-by-step solutions and expert Q&A support; Chegg Writing, offering plagiarism checks and guided writing assistance; and Chegg Math Solver, a tool for solving mathematical problems with detailed explanations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.