Critical Analysis: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Marin Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $311.17 million 3.83 $138.64 million $4.59 10.42 Bank of Marin Bancorp $119.91 million 3.46 -$8.41 million $0.62 41.60

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 43.19% 13.10% 2.02% Bank of Marin Bancorp 6.22% 5.25% 0.61%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.