Contrasting DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DeNA and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DeNA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Uxin 1 0 1 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than DeNA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA 25.00% 16.72% 11.29% Uxin -10.66% N/A -8.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeNA and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DeNA and Uxin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.08 billion 1.67 $159.67 million $2.68 6.02 Uxin $190.40 million 3.57 -$11.18 million ($0.20) -18.10

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members’ health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.