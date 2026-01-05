Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $105.29

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.2857.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $3,069,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 439,073 shares in the company, valued at $44,930,340.09. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $638,127.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 198,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,384.40. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,085,959 shares of company stock valued at $103,711,474 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W opened at $106.43 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

