Head-To-Head Contrast: Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) vs. Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX)

Vitro Diagnostics and Rein Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vitro Diagnostics and Rein Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rein Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Rein Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 540.00%. Given Rein Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rein Therapeutics is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -381.47% N/A -152.79% Rein Therapeutics N/A -510.35% -40.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Rein Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.9% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Rein Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.86 million N/A -$9.87 million ($2.21) -0.18 Rein Therapeutics N/A N/A -$62.88 million ($2.63) -0.48

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Rein Therapeutics. Rein Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitro Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky on August 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

