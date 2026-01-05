Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Head-To-Head Review

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and Lithium Americas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($0.73) -32.44 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$42.53 million ($1.05) -4.54

Analyst Recommendations

Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83 Lithium Americas 1 11 3 0 2.13

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -31.67% -7.82% Lithium Americas N/A -8.50% -4.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

