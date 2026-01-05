Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $94,423.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,098.60. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Firestone bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,595. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $20,170,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,386,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,606,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.31.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

