DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 32.94% 12.92% 11.89% Red Rock Resorts 9.52% 59.86% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 9 1 2.79

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 112.09%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $65.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Red Rock Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $341.33 million N/A $124.11 million $2.30 3.81 Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 3.44 $154.05 million $3.14 20.05

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats DoubleDown Interactive on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

