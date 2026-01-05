LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.6667.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

LCII stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 482.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 526,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 47.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after buying an additional 161,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

