Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$69.20

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.20.
TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$77.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala. Within this property, the company has two assets: the El Limon-Guajes Mine, an open pit gold deposit located north of the Balsas river, and the Media Luna Project, which is at an advanced stage of exploration.
