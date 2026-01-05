Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 355,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SW stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

