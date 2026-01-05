Insider Selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells $76,081.95 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $76,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 770,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,575.95. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,015 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $23,005.95.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,138 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $24,952.14.

On Monday, December 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,096 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $48,171.20.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,831 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $42,830.37.

On Friday, December 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,350 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $21,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 1,490 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $9,342.30.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,367 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $28,560.18.

On Friday, December 19th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,582 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $36,003.90.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $36,815.28.

Clene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Scoggin Management LP increased its position in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clene during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

