Analysts Set Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target at $2.67

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.6725.

NRGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,621,726. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

