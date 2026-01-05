Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives $9.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1364.

A number of research firms recently commented on LION. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Lionsgate Studios has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of -0.48.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,529.13. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth about $214,831,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 7,013,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 379,388 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,774 shares in the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

