Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $81.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TCOM opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.13. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,238 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,088,000 after buying an additional 662,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,742,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,237,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

