Insider Selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $148,048.16 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZS stock opened at $220.57 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -848.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4,229.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

