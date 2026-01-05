Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 2nd

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Maplebear, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, Casey’s General Stores, and United Natural Foods are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items — including supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, convenience-store operators, and related food distributors. Investors often treat them as part of the defensive consumer staples sector because they tend to generate steady demand and cash flow, though their margins and performance can still be affected by commodity prices, competition, and shifts to discount or online retailers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.
Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
