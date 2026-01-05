Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,869,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,872,000 after buying an additional 1,824,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,357 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $28,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth about $23,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

