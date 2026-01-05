Wall Street Zen Downgrades Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 112,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

