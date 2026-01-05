Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGVT opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 103.69%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 454,579 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 188.8% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 624,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 408,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 230,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 572,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

