Wall Street Zen Downgrades Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) to Hold

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WDH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Waterdrop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Waterdrop had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.58%.The business had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.05 million.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waterdrop by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

Featured Stories

