Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Buy

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE STN opened at $96.15 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 15.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.