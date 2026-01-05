Wall Street Zen Upgrades Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to “Buy”

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Greenland Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial?scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.

Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.

