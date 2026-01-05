eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.