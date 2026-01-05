Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

IRD has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Opus Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRD

Opus Genetics Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of IRD stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Opus Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 697.94% and a negative net margin of 466.09%.The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Opus Genetics

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,510. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,492,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,167.65. This trade represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Opus Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Opus Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 562,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Opus Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Opus Genetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.