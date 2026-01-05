Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised Central Bancompany to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Central Bancompany alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CBC

Central Bancompany Stock Down 1.1%

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Shares of CBC stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

(Get Free Report)

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.