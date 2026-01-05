Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company operational update — Chipotle is rolling out its high?efficiency equipment package (HEAP) to speed throughput, improve labor efficiency and consistency; early gains were reported in ~175 restaurants, which could lift same?store throughput and margins if rollout scales. CMG’s Throughput Push Accelerates

Company operational update — Chipotle is rolling out its high?efficiency equipment package (HEAP) to speed throughput, improve labor efficiency and consistency; early gains were reported in ~175 restaurants, which could lift same?store throughput and margins if rollout scales. Positive Sentiment: Near?term market momentum — recent coverage noted that CMG closed higher in the latest session, reflecting short?term buying interest that likely ties to the operational news and media attention. Chipotle Exceeds Market Returns

Near?term market momentum — recent coverage noted that CMG closed higher in the latest session, reflecting short?term buying interest that likely ties to the operational news and media attention. Positive Sentiment: Prominent coverage / investor attention — Jim Cramer and other commentators continue to spotlight the CEO’s actions and the chain’s strategy, which can attract short?term buyers and liquidity into the stock. Jim Cramer Coverage

Prominent coverage / investor attention — Jim Cramer and other commentators continue to spotlight the CEO’s actions and the chain’s strategy, which can attract short?term buyers and liquidity into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term reflection pieces — retrospectives on 10?year returns and 5?year outlooks highlight Chipotle’s historical compounding and management’s long?range goals (7,000 restaurants target). These frame the long run case but don’t immediately change fundamentals. 10?Year Retrospective 5?Year Outlook

Long?term reflection pieces — retrospectives on 10?year returns and 5?year outlooks highlight Chipotle’s historical compounding and management’s long?range goals (7,000 restaurants target). These frame the long run case but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target implies limited upside — Mizuho raised its price target to $36 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target sits below the current market level, which can temper upside expectations and introduce selling pressure if other analysts follow. Mizuho Rating

Analyst target implies limited upside — Mizuho raised its price target to $36 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target sits below the current market level, which can temper upside expectations and introduce selling pressure if other analysts follow. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on growth trajectory — commentary from a U.S. large?cap growth manager (SGA) highlights underperformance versus benchmarks and raises questions about sustainable growth and returns; such skepticism can weigh on sentiment and valuation multiple. SGA Investor Letter

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

