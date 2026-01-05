Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of IMTX opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.36. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

