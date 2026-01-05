Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.