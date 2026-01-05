Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.14. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth about $214,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crcm LP lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 13.8% in the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 221,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company’s core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

