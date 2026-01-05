Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $9.20

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

FTCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.14. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 69.25% and a negative return on equity of 549.96%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $35,402.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 269,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,192.62. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yann Brandt sold 37,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $409,481.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 776,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,447. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 142,660 shares of company stock worth $1,360,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 81.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company's tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun's path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

