Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBGYY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 2.8%

MBGYY stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.86. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52-week low of C$12.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes?Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes?Maybach, high?performance variants from Mercedes?AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes?Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected?car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler?Benz in the early 20th century.

