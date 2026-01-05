Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 31st, Nick Sanderson acquired 88 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £295.68.
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 1.3%
LON GPE opened at GBX 314.50 on Monday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.
About Great Portland Estates
GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.
