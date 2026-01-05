Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £151.20 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Nick Sanderson acquired 88 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 per share, with a total value of £295.68.

LON GPE opened at GBX 314.50 on Monday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

GPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 332 to GBX 342 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.75.

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

