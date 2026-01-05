Ecovyst’s (ECVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECVT. Wall Street Zen cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 555,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ecovyst by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,377 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

