Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $99.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of CORT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,816.96. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,512.78. This trade represents a 79.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 196,700 shares of company stock worth $15,474,198 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

