Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $64.7690 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FC stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

In other Franklin Covey news, insider Michael Sean Merrill Covey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,576.48. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

