Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 7th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $355.2930 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.6%

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $803.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $72.83.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 139,014 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 22.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.