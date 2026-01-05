Financial Survey: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) versus Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Vectura Group and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vectura Group
|$244.76 million
|4.37
|$157.16 million
|$0.26
|6.81
|Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
|$54.98 million
|0.20
|-$25.70 million
|($0.12)
|-8.16
Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vectura Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
|20.88%
|-1,996.22%
|14.25%
Volatility & Risk
Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Vectura Group beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vectura Group
Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.
About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
