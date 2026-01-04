Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Head-To-Head Contrast

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 14.69% 9.00% 2.93% Global Ship Lease 53.62% 23.98% 14.94%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Global Ship Lease”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $318.60 million N/A $13.93 million $1.55 6.61 Global Ship Lease $711.05 million 1.76 $353.63 million $11.14 3.13

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KNOT Offshore Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00 Global Ship Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Ship Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

