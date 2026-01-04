MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Head to Head Analysis

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVE and MTU Aero Engines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 1 2 4 0 2.43 MTU Aero Engines 0 4 2 1 2.57

Profitability

EVE presently has a consensus price target of $6.47, indicating a potential upside of 54.18%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

This table compares EVE and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -203.37% -61.11% MTU Aero Engines 10.79% 25.61% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVE and MTU Aero Engines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.65) -6.45 MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.92 $684.97 million $9.23 23.57

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTU Aero Engines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EVE has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats EVE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

