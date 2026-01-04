UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Critical Comparison

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Sun Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $240.55 million 5.63 $21.64 million $0.08 198.56 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.68 $101.80 million $7.98 15.28

Profitability

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares UMH Properties and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 10.47% 4.47% 1.69% Sun Communities 42.58% -4.53% -2.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMH Properties and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sun Communities 1 7 5 0 2.31

UMH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $137.42, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UMH Properties pays out 1,125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Sun Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.