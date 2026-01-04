Comparing Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vistra 0 3 12 4 3.05

Vistra has a consensus price target of $232.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vistra pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Vistra”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel $22.41 billion 0.43 $545.70 million $0.51 17.47 Vistra $17.22 billion 3.25 $2.66 billion $2.77 59.64

Vistra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel N/A N/A N/A Vistra 6.70% 64.04% 4.45%

Summary

Vistra beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.