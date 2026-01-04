Head to Head Contrast: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Logansport Financial pays out 113.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Security Bancorp pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Security Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.45 $1.25 million $1.58 21.04 Security Bancorp $22.38 million 1.60 $4.06 million $12.78 7.36

Profitability

Security Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Security Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 6.49% N/A N/A Security Bancorp 19.96% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.